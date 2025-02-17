Starmer announces readiness to deploy British troops in Ukraine

British PM says this could be the country's contribution to security guarantees for Ukraine and implementation of any peace agreement

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced readiness to deploy troops in Ukraine to ensure security guarantees and implementation of a peace agreement, as he wrote in an article for The Telegraph.

Starmer stated that Britain is ready to play a leading role in accelerating work on security guarantees for Ukraine.

This includes continued support for the Ukrainian military, for which London has already allocated £3 billion (about $3.78 billion) per year at least until 2030.

"But it also means being ready and willing to contribute to security guarantees to Ukraine by putting our own troops on the ground if necessary," stated the British prime minister.

He emphasized that he does not say that "lightly" and feels "very deeply" the responsibility associated with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm's way.

"But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country," he wrote.

Starmer noted that when this war ends, it cannot simply become a temporary pause before Russian dictator Vladimir Putin attacks again.

"But second, while European nations must step up in this moment – and we will – US support will remain critical and a US security guarantee is essential for a lasting peace, because only the US can deter Putin from attacking again," Starmer wrote.

Therefore, in the coming days, he intends to meet with US President Donald Trump and work with him and all G7 partners to help achieve the necessary lasting agreement.

He also emphasized that Ukraine must be at the negotiating table, as its absence would mean agreeing with Putin's position that Ukraine "is not a real nation."

"We cannot have another situation like Afghanistan, where the US negotiated directly with the Taliban and cut out the Afghan government. I feel sure that president Trump will want to avoid this too," he wrote.

Starmer is also convinced that while Ukraine's NATO membership may take time, it is necessary to support the country's irreversible path to joining the alliance.