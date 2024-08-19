Starmer instructs to develop plan to increase aid to Ukraine – The Sunday Times

The UK National Security Council should develop a strategy of wider support for Ukraine at the military, political, and economic levels

Keir Starmer (Photo: EPA/ANDY RAIN)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer appealed to the National Security Council with a request to develop a project of wider support for Ukraine, reported The Sunday Times with reference to sources at the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Sources of journalists noted that the head of the British government called for the development of a strategy not only for military aid to Ukraine, but also industrial, economic and diplomatic.

"If [Vladimir] Putin succeeds in Ukraine he’s not going to stop there. But also the economic implications of that are massive, because we all saw how heavily Britain got hit when he first invaded," said one of the sources.

London has already created a special group that will build a unified British policy towards Ukraine, The Sunday Times writes. It includes representatives of the Ministry of Defense and Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom.

On August 15, 2024, the British Ministry of Defense stated that Ukraine can use weapons received from the country in operations on Russian soil, but restrictions on the use of long-range Storm Shadow missiles remain.

On August 17, The Times wrote that the United States is effectively preventing Ukraine from using British long-range Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory because of President Joe Biden's fears about a possible escalation of the conflict.