State Department responds to Putin's UN administration idea: Trump opposes, Ukraine is a democracy

U.S. State Department spokesperson says Trump's stance on an immediate ceasefire remains unchanged

Donald Trump (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO / EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump opposes Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal to place Ukraine under a temporary UN administration, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said during a briefing. She emphasized that Ukraine is a democracy where the constitution and the people determine power.

"There was an idea from Russia about a temporary administration that wasn't appreciated by the president [Trump]. Ukraine—I don't think I need to remind everyone, but it's a good reminder—is a constitutional democracy. Governance in Ukraine is determined by its constitution and the Ukrainian people," Bruce said.

She stated that the U.S. remains committed to diplomacy aimed at achieving a full ceasefire and bringing both sides to the negotiating table for a lasting resolution to the war.

Bruce emphasized, "President Trump has made it clear that Russia and Ukraine need to move to a full ceasefire now. None of that [his position] has changed."

She also noted that, in the U.S. view, negotiations will require both Russia and Ukraine to make "tough decisions and compromises."

"We are working with Russia and Ukraine, and are committed to continuing our work to bring them to the negotiating table," Bruce said.