Congressmen advocate for permitting Ukraine to fire at greater distances into Russian territory

James O'Brien (Photo: ERA/Boris Pejovic)

If Russia tries to expand the current front, Ukraine will be allowed to fire at a greater distance, James O'Brien, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, said during a hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Meanwhile, the US is currently observing drastic changes in Russia's ability to advance due to the loss of critical targets in the permissible firing zone, he said.

This response followed a discussion among congressmen from both parties.

For example, Republican congressman Joe Wilson stated that "although some restrictions on Ukrainian counterattacks have already been lifted, this is clearly not enough."

Earlier, Gregory Meeks, the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and a Democratic congressman, told Voice of America that he also supports expanding the geography of strikes on Russian territory.

According to another Republican congressman, Thomas Kean, even after the US lifted the ban on strikes against Russia along the border, these are still "half-measures."

