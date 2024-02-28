Head of Rada and speakers of 22 parliaments appeal to Johnson regarding the bill – letter

Today, the Speaker of the House of Representatives said he would bring up the extension of aid to Ukraine "in a timely manner"

Mike Johnson (Photo: ERA/WILL OLIVER)

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, initiated an open letter from the speakers of 23 parliaments and the head of the European Parliament to the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, with a request to introduce a draft law that provides for the allocation of $60.06 billion in aid to Ukraine. This was reported by the Chairman of the Council.

The parliamentary speakers called on Johnson to facilitate the adoption of a historic decision by the U.S. Congress that would ensure U.S. assistance to foreign countries and provide Ukraine with the necessary funds to continue its fight.

"Our countries are determined to continue to increase support for Ukraine and its Defense Forces, seeing this as a significant investment in our individual and collective security," Stefanchuk said in a collective letter.

In the letter, the speakers also emphasized that "the axis of evil must be defeated and all perpetrators must be brought to justice, which will be a significant deterrent to further conflicts and will return a sense of control and security to our people."

Open letter (Photo: Facebook/Ruslan Stefanchuk)

"I really hope that our voice and our call will be heard in the U.S. Congress," Stefanchuk emphasized.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada added that the letter remains open for signature by other parliamentary speakers who wish to join it.

On February 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that US House Speaker Johnson had promised him that he would do "everything possible" to continue to help Ukraine.

On February 14, 2024, the American president called on House Speaker Johnson to immediately put to a vote a bill on aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

The House of Representatives went on vacation until February 28. If the Speaker of the House blocks the bill from being put to a vote, Democrats will be able to use a procedure that will allow them to bypass the Speaker and bring the issue to the floor. However, this will take time and 218 signatures of parliamentarians (Republicans have 221 seats, Democrats 213).

On February 21, Biden said that Speaker Johnson should put the bill to a vote with the help of Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. According to the American leader, the document will be approved by the House if it is put to a vote.

On February 28, Johnson said that he would put the extension of aid to Ukraine to a vote "in a timely manner," with the border with Mexico as a priority.