Stoltenberg on threat to NATO countries: Russia is more than preoccupied with war in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General says Russians have moved a lot of forces from the border with Northern Europe to Ukraine

Jens Stoltenberg (Photo: NATO press service)

Russia is unlikely to attack NATO states in the near future as Moscow is fully engaged in its war against Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

When asked about the possibility of Russia attacking a NATO country, Stoltenberg responded that the Alliance currently does not see an immediate military threat from Moscow.

"And now of course Russia is more than preoccupied with the war in Ukraine. They actually moved a lot of forces from the vicinity of Finland, the Nordic countries down to Ukraine," he said.

Stoltenberg suggested that Russia might restore its forces after the end of hostilities in Ukraine.

However, this does not imply a specific threat against any NATO members, he stated.

He noted that the North Atlantic Alliance accounts for 50% of the world's military power, and its task is collective defense. The principle that the Alliance stands for is "one for all and all for one."

Finnish President Stubb agreed with Stoltenberg's position, stating that the likelihood of Russia attacking a NATO member is very low.

He added that allies are nonetheless preparing and will continue to prepare for any possible incursion.

Read also: Norway believes NATO has two to three years to prepare for possible conflict with Russia