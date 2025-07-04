The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) is still using "Pratula's satellite," despite the warranty period having expired
The Kerch Strait from the ICEYE satellite (Photo: ICEYE)

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense still receives satellite imagery from the satellite of the Finnish company ICEYE OY, which was purchased by the Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate in response to a request from LIGA.net.

Also, Ukraine continues to use data from the second ICEYE satellite, purchased by Germany, and retains access to the entire ICEYE network of satellites.

"The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense receives and actively uses satellite imagery from dedicated radar satellites, as well as from the entire constellation of ICEYE-type satellites, which are being provided under two current agreements between ICEYE OY and the Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation and the German company Rheinmetall," said Andriy Yusov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Since September 2022, the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) has received over 5,400 radar satellite images, which has allowed it to conduct reconnaissance of the territories of military units, training grounds, warehouses, arsenals, airfields, ports, and other important enemy facilities, as well as to detect camouflaged objects, fortification equipment in the area, and identify individual types of weapons and military equipment.

The cooperation between the German defense group Rheinmetall and the Finnish satellite manufacturer ICEYE, which specializes in synthetic aperture radar systems, particularly in the field of supplying satellite intelligence data to Ukraine, has led the companies to sign a memorandum to establish a joint venture, Rheinmetall ICEYE Space Solutions.The German-Finnish company will primarily produce SAR satellites, which provide high-resolution images regardless of weather or time of day.