The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) is still using "Pratula's satellite," despite the warranty period having expired
The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense still receives satellite imagery from the satellite of the Finnish company ICEYE OY, which was purchased by the Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate in response to a request from LIGA.net.
Also, Ukraine continues to use data from the second ICEYE satellite, purchased by Germany, and retains access to the entire ICEYE network of satellites.
"The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense receives and actively uses satellite imagery from dedicated radar satellites, as well as from the entire constellation of ICEYE-type satellites, which are being provided under two current agreements between ICEYE OY and the Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation and the German company Rheinmetall," said Andriy Yusov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.
Since September 2022, the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) has received over 5,400 radar satellite images, which has allowed it to conduct reconnaissance of the territories of military units, training grounds, warehouses, arsenals, airfields, ports, and other important enemy facilities, as well as to detect camouflaged objects, fortification equipment in the area, and identify individual types of weapons and military equipment.