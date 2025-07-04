The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) is still using "Pratula's satellite," despite the warranty period having expired

The Kerch Strait from the ICEYE satellite (Photo: ICEYE)

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense still receives satellite imagery from the satellite of the Finnish company ICEYE OY, which was purchased by the Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate in response to a request from LIGA.net.

Also, Ukraine continues to use data from the second ICEYE satellite, purchased by Germany, and retains access to the entire ICEYE network of satellites.