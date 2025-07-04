Among the options to counter Shaheds drones is turning off mobile networks – MP

A special working group is to choose a combination of technical means that "will be most effective" – and the process is moving forward, Fedienko noted

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

To counter attacks by Russian Shahed drones, options being considered include identifying SIM cards on the drones, shutting down mobile networks or the internet, tracing the SIM cards, and blocking them. Oleksandr Fedienko, a member of the Servant of the People party's defense committee, spoke to LIGA.net about the work of a special working group.

Since Ukrainian electronic warfare systems began significantly disrupting the routes of Shahed drones, the occupiers have been seeking ways to improve the correction systems of their drones. According to Fedienko, the Russians realized that such correction can be carried out using mobile communication infrastructure (not mobile internet).

Read also

"Hypothetically: a Shahed drone flies using GPS, but when electronic warfare is activated, it switches to a primitive inertial system, in simple terms – a compass. When the UAV enters the operating zone of any mobile network, it descends, connects via mobile communication to a certain correction system, corrects its course, and continues flying. It's not entirely accurate to say that they use mobile communication; they use the infrastructure to make corrections," the MP noted.

Currently, a special working group is "developing a certain combination of technical solutions" that can counter the drone attacks of the occupiers – the team includes military personnel, counterintelligence representatives, and drone specialists, each of whom proposes specific solutions in their area of expertise, the elected official said.

Fediienko added that the meetings of this group included proposals to identify SIM cards, shut down mobile networks or data transmission, and calculate the coordinates of "Shahed" drones based on certain metrics and block them.

"That is, there are many technical solutions. Our task is to choose the combination that will be most effective. The process is moving forward. I think many people have already started to notice its results on their gadgets," the MP noted.

Two anonymous Defense Forces officers noted to LIGA.net that the decisions related to changing the operation of mobile networks are partly hampered by the resistance of mobile operators. Fedienko also confirmed that negotiations with operators are not without problems.

"Dear operators, there is a war going on right now. Frankly speaking, I don't care if this will divert funds from the implementation of your other projects. If the Rada makes a decision, you will implement it. Until it is made," the elected official noted.

LIGA.net contacted Kyivstar, Lifecell, and Vodafone to comment on the prospects of disconnecting mobile internet or any other changes in mobile communication. Only one operator responded: they are not commenting on this issue for security reasons. At the same time, the company emphasized that they are constantly cooperating with the Security and Defense Forces and law enforcement agencies.