Ukraine has right to defend itself, NATO sec gen says on attacks in Russia

The war in Ukraine was started by Russia and Ukraine has the right to self-defence, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said when asked about possible Ukraine attacks on Russian soil.

Speaking in Oslo ahead of the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting, Mr Stoltenberg stressed the Alliance’s position is "exactly the same" as it was at the beginning of the war, "and that is that Ukraine has the right to defend itself."

"The right to have self-defence is enshrined in the UN Charter and there is no doubt that this is a war of aggression by president Putin and Moscow against Ukraine, and Ukraine has the right to defend itself," he added.

"So we support Ukraine, and we will continue to support Ukraine."

The NATO chief assured the Alliance will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes, which does not make NATO a party to the conflict.

"We have the right to support Ukraine without becoming a party to the conflict."

On the morning of 30 May, Moscow and the Moscow region were attacked by about 30 unidentified drones, with most of them allegedly shot down.

Russian media reported that bomb shelters were being set up in Moscow following the attack, including one in the basement of the Kremlin’s main hospital.

