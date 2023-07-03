Court imposes preventive measure on European Solidarity MP Aleksieiev

European Solidarity MP Serhiy Aleksieiev, who is suspected of fraud, was imposed a preventive measure – he will be held in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of more than UAH 2.2 million ($59,571), reported a Suspilne correspondent from the courtroom.

The Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv was supposed to choose a preventive measure against Aleksieiev on Saturday, but the MP did not appear at the hearing.

According to public broadcaster Suspilne, before the hearing, the lawmaker said that he was allegedly framed. According to him, the man from whom he received the money is an acquaintance of his.

"This is a police setup. I believe that there is no crime because there was no fraud. No one was deceived. It was a payment for the services of a lawyer who worked for two years to defend this man," Aleksieiev said.

Now the MP will be transferred to a pre-trial detention center, the journalists add. He will be released from there after posting bail.

On June 30, the SBU and the State Bureau of Investigation announced the exposure of Aleksieiev, who allegedly promised to help a foreigner avoid extradition for $50,000. The European Solidarity party said that this was a continuation of political provocations.

The SBI stated that they would ask the court to impose on Aleksieiev a preventive measure in the form of arrest with an alternative bail of UAH 10 million ($270,775).

