Sunak: We need to prepare for a long war. Ukraine is now in its difficult year of 1942

Despite all the challenges, according to the British Prime Minister, Ukraine will prevail

Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Verkhovna Rada (Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk/Facebook)

Ukraine and its allies need to prepare for a "prolonged war" and Ukrainians are now in their difficult "1942", said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada.

Addressing Ukrainian parliamentarians, Sunak said that his visit coincided with a "difficult time for Ukraine". In this context, he drew parallels between Britain's struggle in World War II and Ukraine's current struggle.

Despite all the difficulties, the British Prime Minister believes that Ukraine will prevail.

"We need to prepare ourselves for a long war. But I believe we have hope in the echoes of British history. 1940 was our finest hour. For Ukraine, it was two years ago when you began to resist the Russian invasion. Perhaps today is more like 1942. It was a moment in that war when progress on the battlefield was hard, the defense industry was under serious strain, and the population was tired," Sunak said within the walls of the Ukrainian parliament.

He added that, likely, it was difficult for the British at that time to see the "light in the darkness," but they fought on and did not give up. When they least expected it, Sunak continued, there was a "turning point in their favor, and victory became inevitable."

The politician expressed confidence that the same will happen with Ukraine.

"History shows that democracies that endure will always triumph. Putin cannot comprehend that, while his forces may kill people and destroy buildings, no army can defeat the will of a free people. That's why Ukraine will triumph," he said.

