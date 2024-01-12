PM Sunak in Kyiv with new aid package, to sign 'historic security agreement' with Ukraine

Sunak will announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine, as well as sign an agreement with Zelenskyy on cooperation in the field of security

Rishi Sunak (Photo: EPA/ANDY RAIN)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is visiting Kyiv on Friday, reported the website of the British government.

Sunak will announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine, as well as increase support in 2024 to $3.19 billion.

The British Prime Minister will also sign a "historic agreement" with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on security cooperation, the UK government said.

The agreement will formalize London's support, including intelligence sharing, cyber security, medical and military training, and defense industrial cooperation.

The document will also oblige Britain to consult with Ukraine if it is ever again attacked by Russia, and to provide "swift and sustained" defense assistance.

Of the $3.19 billion, at least $200 million will be spent on the purchase and production of reconnaissance, attack, and naval drones.

"This will be the largest delivery of drones to Ukraine from any nation. Most of the drones are expected to be manufactured in the UK, and the Ministry of Defense will work with international partners to significantly scale up the number of drones provided for Ukraine’s defense," the message said.

On January 2, The Times wrote that Britain, together with the countries of the European Union, is developing a mechanism to help Ukraine in case Donald Trump wins the elections in the United States of America.

The former UK defense minister, Ben Wallace, warned his successor, Grant Shapps, that London risks falling behind in military support to Ukraine, because the ministers have not yet announced the military aid budget for 2024-2025.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron earlier asserted that UK is ready to support Ukraine for years, and the issue is not a subject of controversy as in the USA.