Suspect in murder of former MP Farion detained in Dnipro

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that this operation "was very difficult"

The moment suspect was detained (Photo: Telegram Ihor Klymenko)

Law enforcement officers detained a suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion in Dnipro, Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the head of state, the suspect in Farion's murder was detained in Dnipro. It is an 18-year-old man.

Currently, all necessary investigative actions and examinations are ongoing. The president has instructed Klymenko to provide the public with all the details.

Zelenskyy noted that the arrest operation "was very difficult": during these days, hundreds of specialists from the police, the Security Service of Ukraine and other agencies worked on solving the murder.

The detention of the suspect by the law enforcement officers took about six days from the moment of the murder.

In the evening of July 19, an unknown person shot Farion in the head in Lviv. In a few hours, she died in the hospital at the age of 60. On July 20, President Zelenskyy announced that he had heard reports about the murder of Farion and assured that the services are investigating all versions, including the one that leads to Russia.

Farewell to Farion took place on July 22 in Lviv, she was buried on the central alley of the Lychakiv cemetery.

Farion was a politician, teacher and linguist. She repeatedly spoke out in defense of the Ukrainian language and often got into scandals due to her uncompromising position.