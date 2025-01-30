Sweden sends largest military aid package to Ukraine

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson (Photo: x.com/PlJonson)

The Swedish government has allocated its 18th and largest military aid package to Ukraine, worth 13.5 billion Swedish kronor ($1.2 billion), the government announced.

The package is divided into eight components, with the largest portion—5.9 billion kronor ($536.4 million)—allocated for procuring new equipment for Ukraine from Swedish and European defense industries.

Swedish military aid aims to strengthen Ukraine's long-range capabilities. Notably, Sweden plans to provide around 1 billion kronor ($90.9 million) to support Ukraine's production of long-range missiles and drones.

Additionally, Sweden has allocated approximately 2.8 billion kronor ($255 million) in financial assistance and around 3.3 billion kronor ($300 million) for military equipment from the Swedish Armed Forces, including:



→ 146 trucks;



→ 16 additional CB 90 combat boats (doubling the previous batch);



→ 23 weapon stations for marine use;



→ One million units of 12.7 mm ammunition;



→ 1,500 TOW anti-tank missiles;



→ 200 anti-tank weapons, including training materials;



→ Infantry gear for individual soldiers and unit equipment; → Personal protective equipment against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats (CBRN).

Services provided by the Swedish Defense Research Agency and the Swedish Defense University are estimated at around 180 million kronor ($16.3 million). The agency will continue its work to establish a corresponding institution in Ukraine.

Additionally, the Defense University has been tasked with implementing an educational program for Ukrainian schoolchildren in Ukraine, with a budget of 650 million kronor ($59 million).

Sweden has also allocated 400 million kronor ($37 million) for training Ukrainian soldiers in 2025, including under the Interflex program. This funding covers various maintenance activities for donated Swedish military equipment.