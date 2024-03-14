UAV, electronic warfare capabilities will prove pivotal in determining winner, General Syrskyi says

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the work on the Zaporizhzhya axis

Photo: Facebook of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

The confrontation between drones and means of radio-electronic warfare has moved to the fore, and the one who achieves a "breakaway" from the enemy will have a chance to win, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Facebook.

"I continued to work in the brigades that hold the defense on the Zaporozhzhya axis. The operational situation in this area is under our control. The enemy continues to attack our positions in the areas of Robotyne and Verbove, but without much success. The combat operations are characterized by the numerous use of drones of all types in combination with by artillery and mortar fire," he wrote.

In such circumstances, unmanned aerial attack systems are gradually becoming the main strike weapon of ground units in a combined military battle.

In these conditions, writes Sirskyi, reliable protection of Ukrainian soldiers can only be provided by "modern and powerful" means of radio-electronic warfare, and their role and importance are constantly growing.

"The confrontation between drones and EW has come to the fore, and only the one who will be the first to break away from the enemy in this competition will have a chance to win," the head of the Armed Forces said.

On wednesday, the Ukrainian army chief stated that the situation on the eastern front remains difficult, the invaders are concentrating their efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhya axes. At the same time, the activity of the Russians in other areas of the front "markedly decreased".