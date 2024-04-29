Ukraine's Defense Forces establish control over Nestryha island in Dnipro delta – map

Photo: Marine Corps

The Ukrainian military established control over the island of Nestryha on the Kherson axis, announced the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on the evening of April 28.

"On the Kherson axis, our units managed to advance in the area of Veletenske and establish control over the island of Nestryha," he wrote.

The island is a part of the Dnipro delta and for a long time remained a gray area.

According to Syrskyi, the situation in the south, in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, remains tense. In particular, the Russian military still hopes to knock out units of the Defense Forces from Krynky.

Map: DeepState

On April 25, 2024, the Defense Forces denied information about the alleged capture by the Russians of a refractory plant in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On April 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the information about the alleged seizure by the Russians of the settlements of Solovyove and Ocheretyne near Avdiivka.

On April 28, the Ukrainian commander-in-chief announced that the situation at the front was worsening, outlining the situation on all fronts.