Ukraine's army chief works with military on Kursk front, reveals key objectives

The army commander noted that the Ukrainian military is effectively and systematically destroying the advancing enemy forces

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Syrskyi's Facebook account)

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has been working with brigades engaged in combat in Kursk Oblast, he announced on social media.

The general noted that work, both at command posts and directly on the battlefield, is practically non-stop. Ukrainian forces are effectively and systematically eliminating the enemy, who is advancing with superior numbers.

According to Syrskyi, the main task on this front is to strengthen the defense, inflict maximum losses on the enemy, prepare reserves, and ensure the uninterrupted supply of ammunition and other materials to units and subunits.

"Addressing these issues was the focus of my work," Syrskyi added.

On November 22, a source in the General Staff told LIGA.net that the Kursk operation disrupted Russia's plans to capture Zaporizhzhia.

On November 27, Special Operations Forces fighters in Kursk Oblast captured several dozen Russian marines.

On November 29, a source in military intelligence told LIGA.net that partisans burned a Russian drone-carrying vehicle in Kursk Oblast.

On December 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Defense Forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russia on its territory.