Syrskyi acknowledges minor Russian advances on front. Positions constantly changing

Ukraine's Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief said that there are no significant changes on the front, and Russian minor successes come at the cost of heavy losses

Russian forces have made minor gains on some sections of the front, but this comes at the cost of significant losses and does not substantially change the situation on the battlefield, as was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

"Combat operations of varying intensity continue on all fronts of the enemy's offensive. At the cost of heavy losses, the enemy has made small gains in some areas," Syrskyi reported.

He said that during active combat operations, the tactical positions of troops can change several times during the day, and so far there have been no significant changes.

Syrskyi reported that the National Police, Security Service of Ukraine, and Military Law Enforcement Service are conducting counter-sabotage operations, detecting and neutralizing enemy sabotage groups in urban areas in the Toretsk sector.

"The main tasks of my work in the brigades involve studying the situation directly in the combat areas, analyzing the effectiveness of combat mission execution, resolving problematic issues of providing units with ammunition, UAVs, electronic warfare equipment, and assisting commanders in organizing combat operations," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

He added that he met with brigade unit commanders to discuss ways to increase the resilience of the defense.

Read also: 'Out of 14 brigades, only three are staffed'. Zelenskyy names reason for Russian advances at front