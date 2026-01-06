Syrskyi: For the first time, drones neutralized about as many occupants as Russia called up in a month

Ukrainian drone operator (Illustrative photo: 35th Separate Marine Brigade)

In the last month of 2025, for the first time, Ukrainian drone operators were able to neutralize approximately as many invaders as Moscow mobilized in a month. About reported commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"Last December was the first month when units of unmanned systems of the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized approximately as many servicemen of the occupation army as Russia called up in a month. The enemy lost more than 33,000 personnel. This number includes only video-confirmed cases, but the real losses of the occupiers are higher," he wrote.

Read also Hunting for "donkeys": logistics goals of the Armed Forces and transition to ground robotic systems

Syrskyi noted that 2025 was "the year of the big breakthrough" in the direction of drones, adding that the drone component of the Armed Forces has grown significantly.

"For 2026, we have planned to further increase the capabilities of unmanned systems units," the chief said, adding that he had discussed these tasks with the commanders of the leading drone units of the Defense Forces.

The military commander also said that in December, Ukrainian units of unmanned aerial vehicles performed about 339,000 missions, and ground robotic systems (GRS) – almost 2,100.

According to Syrskyi, the total number of targets hit or destroyed by the Defense Forces' drones increased by 31%, and the number of Russian military attacked increased by more than a quarter.

Among other things, the chief said that the commanders of leading drone units shared with their colleagues the experience of effective use of air and ground drones and their own latest technological developments: "The enemy has already experienced their explosive power. We are developing and scaling it up."

In addition, the Armed Forces have launched systems of technological support for unmanned systems and information support for manufacturers, the military commander added.