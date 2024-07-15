Syrskyi orders investigation into 59th Brigade's personnel loss claims

Previously, paramedic Kateryna Polishchuk called on Zelenskyy to investigate the actions of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade commander

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Telegram)

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has ordered an investigation into the situation in the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The day before, paramedic Kateryna Polishchuk reported incidents of criminal orders, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A comprehensive working group led by the head of the Military Law Enforcement Service (VSP) of the Armed Forces will investigate the situation in the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade and clarify the circumstances of recent personnel losses.

On July 14, volunteer paramedic Kateryna "Ptashka" Polishchuk called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate the actions of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade commander in connection with "brilliant" official decisions.

She also called for "removing people not interested in preserving personnel, fulfilling tasks, and achieving victory from making important military decisions."

"Due to 'brilliant' official decisions and family ties of the higher military leadership with Bohdan Shevchuk, the latter was appointed to the position of commander of the 59th SMIB," she wrote.

The paramedic claims facts of criminal orders, deliberate negligence, disregard for the life and health of personnel, actions that led to the death of a large number of servicemen, selfishness and blind careerism, removal of all "dissenting" commanders, suppression of morale and humiliation of personnel.

In particular, she stressed that due to "Shevchuk's inhumane and unprofessional attitude," she was "forced to cease cooperation with this infamous brigade."

CORRECTED AT 10:54. The news initially stated that Commander-in-Chief Syrskyy would go to the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade's area of operations, but a comprehensive working group led by the head of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces will go there instead.



Read also: German opposition party leader Merz calls for sending combat aircraft to Ukraine's Armed Forces