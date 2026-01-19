Szybiga instructed all diplomatic missions to initiate fundraising to support Ukrainians following the example of Poland

The funds raised will be used to purchase equipment, electricity, power and all types of energy

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Ukraine has initiated a fundraiser to support the people in the time of "extreme" winter frosts and "brutal" Russian terror. About this reported minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga.

"Today I have instructed all our foreign diplomatic missions to initiate urgent fundraisers like the one held by our Polish friends these days," he said.

Poles on the platform Pomagam.pl organized the Warmth for Kyiv campaign, which has raised over UAH 40 million and involved nearly 24,000 donors. The goal of the campaign is to buy and send 100 generators to Kyiv.

Sibiga noted that power engineers are working 24/7 to bring electricity back to Ukrainian homes, and the government is also working around the clock to "strengthen the country's energy security."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for its part, is strengthening these efforts with international support. The Polish campaign will now be scaled up. The aid raised will be used to purchase equipment, electricity, power and all types of energy directly for Ukrainians.

"I call on all concerned people in the world, all our friends, all our communities, civil society, parliaments, regional and local politicians, opinion leaders, media, and other communities to respond to this call," the minister emphasized.