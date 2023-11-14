Germany sends Leopard tanks, 1.4m ammo rounds to Ukraine

Germany has handed over a new military aid package to Ukraine, which includes Leopard tanks, armoured vehicles, firearms ammunition, and ambulances, according to an update on the German government’s website.

The list includes:

10 Leopard 1A5 tanks (total delivered: 30, 105 to be delivered)

14 tracked all-terrain vehicles Bandvagn 206 (BV206) (total: 60)

Five All Terrain Tracked Carrier Warthog Ambulances

1,000 rounds 155mm ammunition (total: 19,530)

A mine clearing tank WISENT 1 (total: 11)

10 reconnaissance drones VECTOR (total: 142)

10,000 safety glasses (total: 90,000)

14 ground surveillance radars GO12 (total: 46)

Three border protection vehicles (total: 233)

Four truck tractor trains 8x8 HX81 and four semi-trailers

16 trucks Zetros (total: 216)

Three vehicles (trucks, minibuses, all-terrain vehicles) (total: 300)

13 trucks MAN TGS (total: 25)

1.4 million rounds of ammunition for firearms (total: 47.1 million)

The Leopard tanks of the 2A6, 2A5, and 1A5 modifications are designed to break through fortified enemy positions, destroy enemy firing points, equipment and manpower, and quickly establish defensive lines.

The draft German federal budget for 2024 allocated EUR 4 billion to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, the German Ministry of Defence estimates that the military assistance needs for Ukraine already planned for 2024 alone are worth EUR 5.22 billion.

