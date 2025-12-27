Teachers' salaries will increase from 2026 – Svyrydenko

Yulia Svyrydenko (Photo: Facebook)

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to increase the salaries of teachers by 30% starting in January 2026, and by another 20% starting in September. About this said prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

To implement the decision, the budget has already provided funding for the first eight months of 2026. uAH 91.8 billion of the educational subvention was distributed among local budgets, and another UAH 21.4 billion was redirected to ensure the correct increase without increasing the total state budget expenditures.

Also, from January to August 2026, more than 409,000 teachers will receive monthly bonuses for working in difficult conditions. Among them are 25.5 thousand teachers in frontline communities. UAH 10.37 billion has been allocated in the budget of the Ministry of Education and Science for this purpose.

Svyrydenko added that the Ministry of Education and Science is also updating educational programs and introducing modern practices within the New Ukrainian School to ensure that financial decisions directly affect the quality of education.