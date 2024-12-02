Ternopil under fire: Russian drone strike leaves one dead, several injured

Due to the drone attack, apartments on three floors immediately caught fire

A multi-story residential building was damaged in Ternopil (Photo: SES)

A Russian overnight drone strike hit a five-story apartment building in Ternopil, Ukraine, leaving one dead and several injured, according to Serhiy Nadal, head of the Ternopil Defense Council.

An air raid alert was issued in the region at 12:06 a.m. Around 2 a.m., the aggressor struck a five-story building, with apartments on the fifth floor and partially on the fourth and third floors catching fire.

According to Nadal, the attack resulted in fatalities and severe injuries. However, as reported by the head of the Ternopil Oblast Military Administration, Vyacheslav Nehoda, only one person was killed.

Rescue workers and special services are on the scene. Nadal stated that a temporary shelter is being prepared for Ternopil residents whose apartments were damaged.

As of 7:33 a.m, rescuers reported that three people were injured, and one person was killed. About 100 residents were evacuated.

The blast wave damaged windows in neighboring buildings, a school, and 20 cars.

On November 26, Russia attacked Ternopil with drones. In the city, trolleybuses did not run, elevators did not work, and there were problems with electricity and water due to damage to critical infrastructure.

On November 27, electricity in Ternopil was supplied for six hours a day, and trolleybus service was restored.