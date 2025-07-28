Due to the decline of the industry, more and more miners are being laid off, becoming a reserve of personnel for the occupying army

Illustrative photo: szru.gov.ua

Due to enormous losses, Russian coal companies are closing mines and delaying the payment of salaries to workers, creating a social crisis and threatening the destabilization of the country. This was reported... reports Foreign intelligence service.

In Kuzbass, where coal mining is the main source of employment, the situation is turning into a social crisis, the agency notes.

In June, the large Spiridonovskaya mine in the region suspended operations, leaving 900 workers without wages. The total debt owed to them is approximately $1 million. The employer plans to lay off most of the workers to reduce losses.

Other mines are operating at a loss to avoid mass layoffs. Furthermore, mothballing mines is expensive, and reactivating them is even more costly.

It is noted that Kuzbass has a deficit budget, and the region's debt is approaching $1.1 billion, which is 42% of its revenue.

"Without a plan of action, local authorities are urging workers to leave the problematic mines," the intelligence service reported.

Intelligence services emphasized that due to labor depression, mine workers in Kuzbass are becoming a reserve of personnel for the occupying army.

"The dynamics could lead to destabilization not only in the region, but also in the country as a whole," the agency concluded.

In the first five months of the year, the industry... recorded net losses of over $1.2 billionAnd by the end of the year, the losses of Russian coal companies could exceed $3.9 billion – three times more than in 2024.