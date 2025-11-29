"The Devil's Plan". MEPs talk about work on the US document on peace

EU MEPs speak out on the discussion of the peace plan in Strasbourg

Photo: European Parliament

The work on the United States' peace plan is unlikely to lead to results, as the Russians will not accept it anyway, said Finnish MEP Pekka Toveri. His Lithuanian counterpart Petras Auštrevičius noted that Europe is working on this document to ensure that the "devil's plan" has no alternative. The politicians spoke about this for LIGA.net's text.

According to Toveri, at the European Parliament's plenary session on the document, deputies focused on the issue of prisoner-of-war exchange and the return of all civilians and children.

But, he added, the parliamentarians did not discuss specific points: "We talked about the European Union's principles for ending the war."

The MP noted that the Europeans want to play a more active role: not only to react to Moscow and Washington, but to act together with Kyiv, promoting real negotiations.

However, Toveri summarized the political skepticism of Europeans about the peace plan: "I really don't think it will lead to anything, because the Russians will not accept it anyway."

Lithuanian MP Auštrevičius said LIGA.net that the European Parliament does not comment on a specific plan, but only presents its principles and vision.

The politician said that the EU is forced to respond to the document, because otherwise "the devil's plan would have remained the only alternative."