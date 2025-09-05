The EU fines Google nearly €3 billion for advertising abuses. Trump reacted

Donald Trump (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ/EPA)

The European Commission has fined the company Google due to abuses in online advertising, according to the agency's website.

Brussels ruled that Google violated EU competition rules and abused its dominant position in digital advertising (Adtech).

"Google abused its power by favouring its own online display advertising technology services to the detriment of its competitors, online advertisers and publishers. As a result of Google's illegal practices, advertisers faced higher marketing costs which they likely passed on to European consumers in the form of higher prices for products and services. Google's tactics also reduced revenues for publishers, which may have led to lower service quality and higher subscription costs for consumers," the European Commission explains.

The tech giant will now have to pay a €2.95 billion fine. The EC notes that, in line with its usual practice, the agency increased the fine for the company, as this is the third time the company has violated the rules of the game.

"But a mere fine in this case is not enough to deliver real and tangible solutions for the market and to protect our consumers," the European Commission said.

As a result, Brussels ordered Google to stop "its illegal practices and to put an end to its inherent conflict of interests in the Adtech industry."

Google has 60 days to inform the EU how it plans to do this, and if the company does not come up with a realistic plan, the EC "will not hesitate to impose an appropriate remedy." At the moment, the agency believes that the only way for Google to effectively end the conflict of interest is to sell parts of its advertising business.

The EC also reminded that the day before the US Federal Court supported the requirements of the of the American Department of Justice's lawsuit against Google, which "almost completely" coincide with those set forth in the Brussels decision.

"There is therefore room to ensure that Google puts in place an effective remedy on both sides of the Atlantic to address its inherent conflicts of interest in this business. It is in everyone's interest to achieve a joint outcome, including for Google itself, and for citizens worldwide," the European Commission said.

Meanwhile, the president of the US Donald Trump has already criticized the decision of the European partners, calling it a "hit" to another large American company, accusing the EU of taking away money that would otherwise "go to American Investments and Jobs" with this fine.

The politician wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that Europe's new decision is in addition to "the many other Fines and Taxes that have been issued against Google and other American Tech Companies, in particular." In his opinion, the situation is "very unfair" and he stated that "American taxpayers will not stand for this."

"As I have said before, my Administration will NOT allow these discriminatory actions to stand. Apple, as an example, was forced to pay $17 Billion Dollars in a Fine that, in my opinion, should not have been charged — They should get their money back! We cannot let this happen to brilliant and unprecedented American Ingenuity and, if it does, I will be forced to start a Section 301 proceeding to nullify the unfair penalties being charged to these Taxpaying American Companies," the US leader said.

Section 301 of the US Trade Act allows the president of the US to take countermeasures (e.g., tariffs and sanctions) in response to the actions of foreign countries.