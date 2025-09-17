The Foreign Ministry warned Hasidic pilgrims about the lack of guarantees of full security in Ukraine

A congress of Hasidic pilgrims on Rosh Hashanah (Photo: t.me/UJCUkraine)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called on Hasidic pilgrims planning to make a pilgrimage to Uman for Rosh Hashanah to take into account the lack of guarantees of full security for foreign citizens. About this department stated on its official website.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded that Russia's full-scale aggression has been going on for more than three years, accompanied by massive missile strikes on Ukraine, attacks on civilian and transport infrastructure, as well as sabotage and provocations that threaten human life and safety.

The ministry notes that pilgrims who decide to visit Uman despite the warnings of the Ukrainian authorities should take into account the effect of martial law.

It provides for a curfew, increased patrolling, a ban on mass events, and the possibility of applying coercive measures to violators of the established rules.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also warned of the risks of delays in traffic due to shelling, a lack of shelters in Uman and insufficient medical personnel.

Pros data In 2024, 33,500 Bratslav Hasidim came to Uman for the period of celebration and pilgrimage on the occasion of the Jewish New Year.

This year, about 35,000 pilgrims are expected. So far, approximately 8,000 pilgrims have arrived in Uman. Most of those wishing to visit Rabbi Nachman's grave are still traveling to Uman from different countries.

Reference This year's Rosh Hashanah celebration falls between the evening of September 22 and the evening of September 24. A popular place of pilgrimage for Jews on New Year's Eve is the grave of Rabbi Nachman in Uman, Cherkasy region.