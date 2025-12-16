The Government reminded the deadline for applying for UAH 6,500 of Winter Support for vulnerable categories

December 16-17 are the last days to apply for the payment, which can be spent on medicines, clothing and footwear

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The deadline for applying for Winter Support for vulnerable citizens is December 17, reminded prime minister Yulia Sviridenko.

"6500 UAH for vulnerable categories. Today and tomorrow are the last days to apply," she wrote on the 16th.

According to Svyrydenko, more than 410,000 people applied for this payment, and more than 272,000 of them received it (the funds began to be received on December 7).

The money can be spent on medicines, clothing, and footwear within six months of receipt. You can apply for the program through the state application "Diia" or a Pension Fund office.

Regarding the payment of UAH 1,000 for all citizens, the PM said that more than 17 million Ukrainians have applied for the program: 3.3 million of them were registered for children through Diia; 13 million people have already received money.

"13 million Ukrainians have already received payments. The funds received through Diia can be used until the end of June next year: to pay for utilities, purchase medicines, Ukrainian products (except for excisable goods), books, as well as for charitable contributions or postal services," the official said, adding that the deadline for using funds for applications through Ukrposhta was extended until February 2026.

The application can be submitted until December 24.