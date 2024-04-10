Cameron fails to meet with House Speaker Johnson and convince Trump – The Guardian

Cameron had hoped that Trump would signal a change of course, at least making it easier for him to meet with Speaker Johnson, reports The Guardian

David Cameron (Photo: EPA/Andy Rain)

The British Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, apparently failed to convince the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, to unblock the $60 billion aid package to Ukraine, The Guardian reports.

During a private dinner at Trump's estate in Florida, Cameron called on Trump to recognize that it is in the United States' interest that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not be "rewarded" for seizing land in Ukraine.

According to the publication, Britain's top diplomat was unable to meet with the speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Mike Johnson, who is supposed to put the bill on aid to Ukraine to a vote.

Cameron had hoped that Trump would signal a change of course, at least making it easier for him to meet with Johnson, reports The Guardian.

At a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the British foreign secretary said that he had not come to the United States to "lecture anyone" or interfere in American domestic politics.

At the same time, Cameron noted that he is ready to abandon "diplospeak" because he is very emotional about the fact that the United States and Europe should unite to protect Ukraine from Russian aggression.

As of September 2023, the US Congress cannot agree on a budget for 2024. In particular, there is no consensus on the issue of financial support for Ukraine.

On February 22, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the American Congress should approve further aid to Ukraine, otherwise "more and more of our heroic guys will be in hospitals."

On March 21, the Democrats in the US Congress began to support the initiative of the Republicans to provide assistance to Ukraine on credit.

On April 1, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that there will be some "important innovations" in the question of aid to Ukraine, which should be put to a vote after the Easter holidays.