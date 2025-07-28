The language ombudsman called for the adoption of a law banning songs in Russian

This concerns the public performance of repertoire in the language of the aggressor country

Olena Ivanovskaya (Photo: Kino-kolo)

Ombudsman for the Protection of the State Language Olena Ivanovskaya believes that the public demand for a ban on the public performance of Russian-language songs requires legislative regulation. This was stated by... reports press service of the language ombudsman.

Ivanovska emphasized that the law currently does not prohibit the use of other languages, including Russian, in songs and other works of art during public events.

"At the same time, it is important to understand that legal permissibility does not mean cultural and social acceptability. And social legitimacy during wartime takes on special significance. Public performance of Russian-language repertoire today causes categorical rejection among the vast majority of citizens – and this is undeniable," she stated.

Ivanovska reminded that in a number of Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Ternopil, decisions have been made to restrict the public use of Russian-language cultural products at the local level in response to public demand, but no sanctions are provided for.

She called for this issue to be resolved at the legislative level for the entire country.

"Ukrainian society clearly demonstrates its moral choice – in favor of Ukrainian as the language of resistance, strength, and the future. The task of the state is to create clear, legitimate, and effective legal instruments for this," said Ivanovskaya.