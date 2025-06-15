Police conduct check due to Russian language at Serdyuchka's concert

Verka Serdyuchka (Photo: Telegram Verka Serdyuchka)

The Kyiv region police have launched an investigation into the use of Russian at a concert by Verka Serdyuchka, which took place on June 13 in Boryspil. The investigation began after a request from Taras Kremin, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language. The National Police reports this.

As noted by the police, during monitoring of social networks, a publication was discovered in which it was reported that in the Boryspil region, during a concert on June 13, the singer performed songs in the language of the occupier.

The police registered the information in the "Unified Register of Registration of Applications and Reports of Criminal Offenses and Other Events" and began an investigation.

Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Taras Kremin wrote on Facebook that he had decided to open a state control measure against the organizer of the public event.

"We have signs of a gross violation of Articles 23 and 29 of the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language" in terms of the use of the state language in the sphere of culture and during public events. In addition, since 2023, a moratorium on the public use of Russian-language musical products has officially been in effect in Kyiv, which has also been neglected," Kremin said.

The Language Ombudsman announced that he had appealed to the National Police for an "appropriate response."

"We will not allow the linguistic presence of the aggressor state to be legalized again in the Ukrainian capital under the guise of "entertainment". This is not just about the law – it is about national dignity. And there will be responsibility," Kremin emphasized.