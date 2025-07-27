The President of the European Commission on the agreement with the USA: This is the best we could have gotten

Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: Jessica Lee/EPA)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen defended the trade deal with the US, calling it "the best we could have gotten." The official was quoted by Reuters.

She explained that a base tariff rate of 15% on goods from the European Union imported into the United States would apply to most products, including automobiles, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals.

Meanwhile, a zero rate has been agreed for certain strategic goods, including aircraft and aircraft parts, some chemicals, and some drugs. No decision has been made on the rate for wine and spirits, von der Leyen said.

When asked whether she considered 15% a good deal for European automakers, the head of the European Commission told reporters: "15% should not be underestimated, but it is the best we could get".

The EU also pledged to purchase $750 billion worth of liquefied natural gas and nuclear fuel from the United States over three years.

"We still have too much Russian LNG coming in through the back door," she said.

The European Commission proposed to completely abandon Russian gas imports by January 1, 2028.

"Today's agreement creates certainty in uncertain times, provides stability and predictability," von der Leyen told reporters before leaving Scotland.