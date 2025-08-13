The procedure for awarding the military will be reduced to 16 days, previously it took months

It was decided to reduce the number of institutions through which award materials will pass, the General Staff noted

Award (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

The procedure for awarding military personnel with state decorations will be significantly reduced. About this reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Pursuant to the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense have developed changes aimed at improving the procedure for preparing and submitting documents for awarding state decorations to soldiers.

Previously, it took three to eight months to review such applications, as the documents had to go through a significant number of instances and approvals, and some of them were executed manually.

According to the developed algorithm, the time for reviewing award documents will be significantly reduced, and the number of institutions through which award materials will pass will be reduced.

The military unit will send the materials to the military command and control body to which it is subordinated. From there, they will be sent directly to the leadership of the Armed Forces for consideration. In both instances, the document should be considered no more than two days. Then, the documents should be transferred to the OP.

This procedure generally takes eight to 16 days.

The possibility of displaying a certificate of state award in the Diia mobile application is being considered separately. The relevant proposals will be submitted to the authorized bodies for making the necessary changes.