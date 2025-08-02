Zelensky awards journalist Roshchyna, killed in Russian captivity, with the Order of Freedom

President calls tortured journalist one of those who told the truth about the war

Victoria Roshchyna (Photo: Facebook account of the journalist)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree awarding journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who was tortured in Russian captivity, the Order of Freedom. This is stated in the decree No. 569/2025 of August 1, published on the website of the Presidential Office.

Zelensky awarded Roshchyna "for civic courage, patriotism, selfless defense of the sovereignty and independence of the Ukrainian state, constitutional rights and freedoms".

"To award the Order of Freedom to Roshchyna Viktoria Volodymyrivna – human rights activist, TV journalist, military correspondent (posthumously)," the document says.

On August 2, Zelensky commented on his decision. He stated that in October 2024, Ukraine learned of a heavy and unjust loss – Ukrainian journalist Roshchyna died in Russian captivity.

"She was already on the exchange list. Russia promised to release her, but did not keep its word. Victoria is one of those who told the truth about the war. She worked at the front, in the temporarily occupied territories, risking her life," the president wrote .

He recalled that in February of this year, her body with numerous signs of torture was returned to Ukraine. Since then, all relevant examinations have been ongoing.

"Today we honor Victoria Roshchyna posthumously. She was awarded the Order of Freedom. For her unwavering belief that freedom will overcome everything. We honor and cherish the memory of Viktoriia Roshchyna," the President added.