A new expert examination revealed that journalist Roschyna had a neck injury and bone fractures

The cause of death of the Ukrainian journalist has not yet been established due to the condition of the body – there are pronounced post-mortem changes

Viktoria Roshchina (Photo: Facebook of the journalist)

A new forensic medical examination of the body of journalist Viktoria Roshchina, who died in Russian captivity, revealed a number of injuries that were not previously reported. This became known from the response of the Office of the Prosecutor General to a request. LIGA.net.

The expert examination was conducted on July 9 by the Main Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination of the Ministry of Health.

She found that Roshchina had a neck injury, bone fractures, hemorrhages in the soft tissues of the temporal region, right shoulder and shins, and a contusion on the left foot.

The preliminary examination indicated hemorrhages in various parts of the body and a broken rib.

Despite the additional information, the cause of the journalist's death has not yet been established.

"At the time of the examination, Roshchina's body is in a state of pronounced post-mortem changes with a disruption of tissue structure, which does not allow us to establish the cause of death and link it to bodily injuries," said Maryana Hayovska-Kovbasyuk, head of the Department of Information Policy and Communications of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

She added that the body was handed over to Ukraine in a state of "deep freezing with signs of mummification and decomposition".

According to Hayovska-Kovbasyuk, the results of the study... previously selected by French experts There are no biological samples from Roshchina's body yet.

In Ukraine, another expert examination is underway – a forensic medical and criminalistic examination.

As part of the case regarding the illegal detention and murder of a Ukrainian journalist on Russian territory, the National Police interrogated a number of witnesses about the circumstances of Roshchina's stay in places of detention in Russia, including pre-trial detention center No. 2 in Taganrog, Rostov region, and pre-trial detention center No. 3 in Kizil, Perm Krai.

Measures are being taken to identify the individuals involved in her torture and murder. The penalty under the article under which the case was opened (cruel treatment of civilians resulting in death) provides for life imprisonment.