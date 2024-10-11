Ukraine begins investigation into death of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna in Russian captivity

The death of the 27-year-old journalist was reported the day before

Viktoria Roshchyna (Photo: Facebook account of the journalist)

The Office of the General Prosecutor has updated the criminal case following the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna in Russia, according to a statement on Friday.

Roshchyna, who was illegally detained by the Russian military, was confirmed dead on Thursday. As a result, the criminal case opened regarding her disappearance has been reclassified under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional killing.

Roshchyna went missing on August 3, 2023. According to her father, she had traveled from Ukraine to Poland on July 27 and was planning to reach occupied Ukrainian territories via Russia. Both the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Russian authorities confirmed that Roshchyna had been taken captive by Russian forces.

On Thursday, the Coordination Headquarters confirmed the death of the 27-year-old journalist in Russia.

A representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Andriy Yusov, told LIGA.net that Roshchyna's name had been included in the lists for the next prisoner exchange.