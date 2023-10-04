Ukrainian freelance journalist, laureate of the "Courage in Journalism-2022" prize Victoria Roshchyna went missing in the temporarily occupied territory, reported a number of Ukrainian news media and the International Women's Media Foundation (IWMF).

The foundation's press release states that Roshchyna went missing on August 3, 2023 from the Ukrainian territory temporarily occupied by Russia, from where she was reporting. Since then, nothing has been heard about her.

The journalist covered the events of the full-scale war, publishing for such media outlets as Ukrainska Pravda, hromadske and Radio Liberty.

Roshchyna's father told the American media Daily Beast that the Security Service confirmed to him that his daughter had been captured by the Russians. Ukrainian authorities told the family that there are many "frozen" Ukrainians in Russian prisons, and she could be among them.

In 2022, the journalist was also captured by the Russian occupiers: in March, when she was preparing materials about military operations in the temporarily occupied Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya oblasts, she was detained by Russian security forces.

Roshchyna was held captive for 10 days, and later released. Then she continued to work as a journalist in the territories controlled by Ukraine.

