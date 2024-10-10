Captured Ukrainian journalist dies in Russia after approval for prisoner exchange

Victoria Roshchyna (Photo by hromadske)

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV) has confirmed the death of 27-year-old Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna, who was captured by Russians in 2023, as announced by Petro Yatsenko, head of the headquarters' press service, during a telethon broadcast.

"We conducted an internal investigation; unfortunately, this information is confirmed. That is, the information about Victoria's death is confirmed," he said.

He noted that work is currently underway to establish the cause of the Ukrainian journalist's death. Yatsenko emphasized that all those who may be found guilty of her death will be punished.

Earlier, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, head of the Committee on Freedom of Speech, reported Roshchyna's death. According to him, the journalist's father, Volodymyr Roshchyn, received a notification from the Russian side.

"Volodymyr, the father of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna, received a notification about his daughter's death. According to official information from Russian authorities, this happened during her transfer from Taganrog to Moscow," he wrote, but later deleted the post.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (DIU), told LIGA.net that Roshchyna was submitted for exchange, and her data was in all necessary databases and registers. The journalist's candidacy was approved for the next exchange list.

"She was being transferred to Lefortovo (a pre-trial detention center in Moscow) for further transfer to Ukraine. She was supposed to be home soon," Yusov said.

Victoria lost contact on August 3, 2023. As her father explained, on July 27, Victoria left Ukraine for Poland, from where she planned to reach occupied Ukrainian territories through Russia. However, first the Security Service of Ukraine, and then the Russian side confirmed that the journalist was captured by Russians.

Roshchyna collaborated with Radio Liberty, Ukrainska Pravda, hromadske, Ukrainian Radio, Censor.NET, and the UA:Pershyi TV channel.