Major General Gudkov was previously the commander of the 155th Marine Brigade, which participated in war crimes in Ukraine

Mikhail Gudkov (Photo: Russian Ministry of Defense)

Mikhail Gudkov, the deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, died in the Kursk region. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defence and the governor of Primorsky Krai, Oleg Kozhemyako.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Gudkov died on July 2 "during combat operations in one of the border districts of the Kursk region."

