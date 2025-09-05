The United States, South Korea and Japan will hold large-scale military exercises

Military exercises will take place from September 15 to 19 near the coasts of the DPRK and Russia

US military (Photo: Flickr)

The United States, South Korea and Japan will hold trilateral military exercises "Freedom Edge". About reports Yonhap, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The military exercises will begin on September 15 and will last until September 19 in international waters east and south of the South Korean island of Jeju on the border of the Yellow and East China Seas.

"The three countries will enhance their multi-domain operational capabilities in areas such as sea, air and cyberspace, and improve their interoperability to maintain strong and stable trilateral cooperation," the JCS statement said.

It is noted that these are the first major military exercises to be held since Korean President Lee Jae-myung and US President took office Donald Trump.

This will also be the third round of trilateral exercises. The first two rounds took place in June and November 2024.

At the same time, North Korea opposed the joint exercises of the United States, South Korea, and Japan, threatening a military response.

The JCS emphasized that the upcoming exercises are part of regular training of the allies.

"This exercise is an annual exercise aimed at responding to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and protecting regional peace and stability. They are conducted in compliance with international law and norms," the committee said.