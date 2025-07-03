The US House of Representatives has approved Trump's "big" bill

On July 3, the US House of Representatives approved a package of bills initiated by Trump.

Illustrative photo (Photo: EPA)

On July 3, Republicans in the US House of Representatives voted to approve a bill on tax breaks and spending cuts, initiated by President Donald Trump . This is reported by several Western media outlets, including CNN and Reuters .

The vote ended with a narrow margin – 218 congressmen supported the bill, while 214 opposed it.

The bill has now been sent to the White House for Trump's signature. The signing is expected to take place before US Independence Day on July 4th.

Only two Republicans – Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Thomas Massie of Kentucky – voted against it.

On July 1, Republicans in the US Senate passed Trump's bill by a narrow margin after more than 24 hours of debate.

Only three of the Senate's 53 Republicans joined Democrats to vote against the package, which passed 51-50 after Vice President Jay D. Vance cast the tie-breaking vote.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the tax provisions in the package will increase the budget deficit by $3.8 billion by 2034.