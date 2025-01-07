The war is coming home: almost half of Russian attacks in one day fell on Kursk Oblast

The Russian troops attacked the most in Kursk Oblast, as well as near Pokrovsk and Kurakhove

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The past day was very “hot” at the front, with 218 total engagements, almost half of which took place in Kursk Oblast, according to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

On January 6, Ukrainian defense units in Kursk Oblast repelled 94 Russian attacks. The Russian army also conducted nine airstrikes with UAVs and shelled Ukrainian positions 372 times with artillery.

Besides Kursk Oblast, intense combat continues on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

On the Pokrovsk axis, Ukrainian Defense Forces halted 41 assault and offensive actions by the aggressor in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Ukrayinka, Yasenove, Novoyelyzavetivka, Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, and Pokrovsk.

On the Kurakhove axis, Ukrainian warriors repelled 26 attacks near Slovyanka, Sribne, Andriyivka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove, and Dachne.

On the Vremivka axis, the enemy conducted 13 offensive actions in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Yantarne, Dachne, and Kostiantynopolske.

On the Kharkiv axis, troops repelled three enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

On the Kupyansk axis, there were four enemy attacks. Defense Forces repelled assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Topoli, and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy attacked 13 times, attempting to advance near Nadiya, Pershotravneve, Terny, Yampolivka, Zarichne, and Makiyivka.

On the Siversk axis, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders' positions near Bilohorivka twice.

On the Kramatorsk axis, five combat engagements were recorded near Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, and in the direction of Stupochky.

On the Toretsk axis, the enemy conducted eight attacks near Shcherbynivka and Toretsk.

On the Orikhiv axis, Ukrainian forces repelled one attack near Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovskyi axis, Russian troops unsuccessfully stormed Ukrainian unit positions twice.

Over the past three months of operations in Kursk Oblast, the total enemy losses amount to 38,000 personnel, including approximately 15,000 killed and 860 captured.

The Russians have deployed their strong units and involved North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast.