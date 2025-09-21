Ministry of Digital Transformation: There were no leaks of Ukrainians' data from Diia. "Merged" databases are falsification

There have been no leaks of Ukrainians' data from the Diia portal databases. The information disseminated online is a falsification, said Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for Cybersecurity and Clouds Vitaliy Balashov.

MP Oleksandr Fediyenko informed about the leak of the archive titled "diia_users_db_2025.zip" to the network on September 21. According to him, the archive contains about 20 million lines, i.e. data of 20 million Ukrainians. He advised to install two-factor identification, change passwords and, if possible, financial phone numbers.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation noted that it had investigated the alleged "leak" and found that the files distributed were fake. The data does not originate from Diia's systems and is not the result of their hacking or leakage.

"No leaks from Diia... Specifically, the published files are a mixture of previously known "leaks" from commercial sources that have been manually edited and supplemented with fake records to make them look like a "fresh" database. This is a typical black market practice: old leaks have been "refreshed" with fake records to pass them off as a new massive leak and mislead people," the ministry said .

The distribution of fake files was seen as a coordinated attempt to attack Diia and undermine trust in public services.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation also emphasized that Diia does not store personal data, the system operates on the principle of data-in-transit: information is pulled from state registers at the time of the request and is not accumulated in the application or on the portal.

In confirmation of this, it was recalled that in March 2024, the Diia code was made public, which is still in the public domain.

"Anyone can make sure that there are no hidden databases with citizens' data," Balashov said .