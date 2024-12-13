Thermal power plants under attack in Russia's latest mass aerial assault against Ukraine

Russian missiles and drones have mostly targeted Ukraine's western regions

MiG-31 with Kinzhal missile (Photo: EPA)

Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine early on Friday, targeting the country's energy infrastructure with weapons including Kinzhal missiles, according to Ukrainian officials.

DTEK reported that Russia carried out a massive strike on thermal power plants, resulting in severe equipment damage.

After the attack ended, energy workers quickly began repairing the damage and restoring equipment functionality.

DTEK noted that this year marks the twelfth massive attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and the ninth on the company's energy facilities. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been targeted over 200 times.

Maksym Kozytskyy, head of the Lviv Oblat Military Administration, reported that enemy forces attacked energy facilities in the region. While there were no casualties, the strikes will result in changes to the power outage schedules.

Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv reported that debris fell in the region due to air defense operations, with no casualties reported.

The Ternopil Oblast Military Administration reported that the missile attack had "negative consequences," but there were no casualties. Critical infrastructure continues to operate normally, with more details to be provided later.

Even before the attack ended, Ukrenergo announced that the extent of power outages on Friday would increase due to strikes on energy facilities.