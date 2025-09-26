"To create value". The editor-in-chief presented LIGA.net as the best business publication in Europe

The structure of the economy changed dramatically during the Russian full-scale war, and the focus of LIGA.net's work changed with it, said Yulia Bankova

Editor-in-Chief LIGA.net Yulia Bankova, Head of Business Editorial LIGA.net Kateryna Shapoval and Ligamedia CEO Natalia Koteneva took part in the annual meeting of the European Business Media Association (EBM), which brings together 34 leading business publications from 25 European countries. LIGA.net has been a member of EBM since 2024.

In particular, Yulia Bankova shared her experience of LIGA.net and explained how the full-scale war has changed the work of the newsroom as well as the Ukrainian economy, and explained the main market challenges and opportunities for growth. The editorial team has rebuilt its approach to content – from news format to in-depth analytics and interviews with businesses that survive and transform in wartime.

"Our European colleagues are interested in what it is like to continue working under constant attacks from drones and Russian missiles. But we can tell them much more, because we have not only learned how to live and work in a war, but also find a way to develop and increase our audience," the editor-in-chief of the media said.

Such meetings create opportunities for international partnerships, exchange of experience and materials. LIGA.net can not only learn from their European colleagues, but also share their own successful experience of developing a high-quality independent media in times of crisis.

"The main challenge for us today (and a key difference from the European media market) is the audience's unwillingness to pay for content. To create value for the reader and to explain the importance of financial support for Ukrainian media is our mission for the coming years," says Yulia Bankova.

The European colleagues noted the uniqueness of the Ukrainian experience and discussed common challenges, ranging from economic instability to the search for new business models in the digital age.