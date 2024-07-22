"Tough but strong decision." Zelenskyy reacts to Biden's exit from presidential race

President Zelenskyy thanked his American colleague for supporting Ukraine in "the most dramatic moment in history"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden (Photo: EPA/ETTORE FERRARI)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the decision of his American colleague Joe Biden to withdraw from the election race "tough but strong" in a post on X.

"Many strong decisions have been made in recent years and they will be remembered as bold steps taken by President Biden in response to challenging times. And we respect today's tough but strong decision," Zelenskyy wrote.

Ukraine is grateful to Biden for "unwavering support for Ukraine's fight for freedom, which, along with strong bipartisan support in the United States, has been and continues to be critical," he added.

The president stressed that the American leader supported Ukraine in "the most dramatic moment in history", helped prevent Putin's occupation and continues to support Ukrainians throughout the war.

On July 21, 2024, Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race, proposing the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Reacting to this, Donald Trump said that Biden is the "worst president" in the history of the United States. He also believes that it will be easier for him to defeat Harris, although a recent CNN poll says the opposite.

Harris herself said that she intends to "deserve and win" the nomination from the Democratic Party.