Traction substation catches fire in Kemerovo Oblast overnight – video

The transport prosecutor's office said that the tentative cause of the fire was a technical malfunction

Trans-Siberian Railway (Photo: Russian media)

Russian propaganda media reported that overnight on August 18, a traction substation on the Trans-Siberian Railway was on fire in Kemerovo Oblast. The video was published by a Telegram channel close to Russian security forces.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The station is located in Maryinsk. The transport prosecutor's office said that the tentative cause of the fire was a technical malfunction.

Due to the fire, the city was left without water and electricity supply for some time. Pro-war Telegram channels write that at night the fire was extinguished with the help of a fire train, however, due to this incident, the movement of trains was suspended for two hours.

Overnight on August 17, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence hit an oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast with Ukrainian-made drone, causing a fire, according to LIGA.net's source in military intelligence.