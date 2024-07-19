Trump and Zelenskyy to hold telephone conversation on July 19 – CNN

This call will be the first conversation between them since Trump left the White House, CNN reports

Donald Trump (Photo: Allison Dinner/EPA)

On Friday, US presidential candidate from the Republican Party Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have a telephone conversation, reported CNN with reference to two unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The call will be the first conversation between the two since Trump left the White House. It will take place amid concerns in Europe about what his policy on the war in Ukraine will be if he is re-elected as the US president.

One of the sources noted that the schedules often shift. Discussions have been going on for some time about the appropriate time for a phone conversation between the Republican candidate and the president of Ukraine.

On July 15, Zelenskyy said that he is ready to cooperate with any political force in the United States, including Trump and the Republican Party if they come to power.

On July 17, Trump said that he got along "very well" with Vladimir Putin. He asserted that the Russian dictator would have never invaded Ukraine under his rule.