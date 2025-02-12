Trump calls Zelenskyy after conversation with Putin

Earlier that day, Donald Trump had a conversation with the Russian dictator

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: OP)

U.S. President Donald Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, presidential communications advisor Dmytro Lytvyn told Ukrainian media.

Lytvyn confirmed that the phone call had concluded.

Ukrainian presidential spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov stated that the conversation lasted approximately one hour, with details to be released later.

Zelenskyy confirmed having a "long" discussion with Trump.

"We long talked about opportunities to achieve peace, discussed our readiness to work together at the team level, and Ukraine’s technological capabilities—including drones and other advanced industries. I am grateful to President Trump for his interest in what we can accomplish together," said the Ukrainian leader.

Zelenskyy also briefed Trump on his meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who visited Kyiv, and the preparation of a new agreement on security, economic, and resource cooperation.

"President Trump shared details of his conversation with Putin. No one wants peace more than Ukraine. Together with the U.S., we are charting our next steps to stop Russian aggression and ensure a lasting, reliable peace. As President Trump said, let’s get it done," Zelenskyy wrote.

The leaders also agreed on further contacts and meetings.

Trump described the call with Zelenskyy as "very good" on Truth Social, highlighting Zelenskyy's desire for peace.

He mentioned discussing various war-related topics and an upcoming meeting in Munich on Friday, led by Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Trump expressed hope for positive outcomes and reiterated his call to end the war.

On February 9, Trump mentioned his conversation with Putin in a New York Post comment, though it was not officially announced.

On February 12, Trump revealed details of his "lengthy and productive" call with Putin.

Additionally, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with a draft agreement on mineral resources, as reported by Zelenskyy.